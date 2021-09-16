MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park to invest Rs 500-600 crore to develop a warehousing project in Karnataka

It plans to hand over the first 1 million sq.ft at the Hoskote Industrial Park in 2022-23.

Moneycontrol News

Expanding its industrial warehouses in the country, Avigna Industrial and Logistics Park, has ventured into Hoskote in Karnataka, with a 4 million sq ft Grade A warehousing facility and will be investing Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore on the project, the company said.

With an investment between Rs 500-600 crore, this project by far is going to be the largest asset in the area. The industrial park will have a Grade A warehousing capacity, to cater to the most technologically advanced requirement for the supply chain management, the company said in a statement.

Avigna plans to hand over the first 1 million sq.ft at the Hoskote Industrial Park in 2022-23.

The company recently leased out their first 1 million sq. ft space of industrial warehouse at Hosur Park in Tamil Nadu to marquee brands such as Whirlpool, Wakefit and Stellar Value Chain and is looking forward to achieve similar success with the Hoskote Industrial Park.

“The construction of industrial warehouse has begun after the laying of the foundation stone at Hoskote, Karnataka. Such a development will fill a gap in the demand for modern, state of the art warehousing and logistics facilities in India for which we are already in discussion with multiple clients,” said Abhijit Verma, the Executive Director and CEO at Avigna Group.

Close

Related stories

The project is a part of Avigna’s Rs 2000 crore expansion plan to have a footprint of 10 million sq ft warehouse space over the next three years.

Besides warehouses in Hosur (TN), Chennai (TN) and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Avigna is also looking at a PAN India expansion establishing its presence in the Western (Bhiwandi, Jaipur), Northern (Farrukhnagar, Haryana) and Eastern India (Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Karnataka #Real Estate #warehousing
first published: Sep 16, 2021 08:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.