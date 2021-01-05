Average prices for residential segment increased by around 1% in Q4 2020: Magicbricks PropIndex

Notwithstanding the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, 2020 ended on a positive note for the real estate sector with average prices increasing by around 1 percent in Q4 2020 reveals Magicbricks’ latest PropIndex for the quarter of October-December (Q4) 2020.

While the prices for the much in demand ready-to-move segment remained stable during Q4 of 2020, the under-construction segment prices rose by 2 percent, amidst the recovery phase. The increase in under construction prices was primarily led by western and southern regions.

At the city level, the western region witnessed the most price increments, and prices in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Ahmedabad rose by around 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, while remaining stable in Pune.

In the South, while Bengaluru remained almost stable, Hyderabad and Chennai witnessed quarterly price increments even though YoY price change was still negative by 1-3 percent.

Prices in the Delhi NCR remained flat in Q42020, with a slight decline in the core markets of Noida and Gurugram. However, it has shown an improvement in affordable locations like Noida Extension, New Gurugram, and Sohna.

The property search volumes remained at elevated levels in Q4 2020 at about 30 percent higher than pre-COVID levels, after touching more than the 50 percent hike in Q3 2020, as buyers continued to make a beeline because of COVID-led availability of distress deals and festive season discounts.

On the supply front, Magicbricks witnessed more than a 25 percent increase in property listings in Q4, post falling by ~10 percent in Q3 due to improvement in new launches and secondary market listings.

“With uncertainties around the economy and jobs now stabilising, we are witnessing signs of growth in the real estate sector as well. The economy has also stopped shrinking since October 2020 and now we are seeing a V-shaped recovery in the real estate sector,” said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.

There are predictions of net positive GDP growth for the ‘Oct-Dec 2020’ quarter at 0.1 percent and rebound growth at 10 percent for FY 2021-22, making it surpass pre-COVID levels. With impetus from the government in the form of stamp duty cuts in some states and first-home buyer incentives, buyer demand is expected to stay at elevated levels in 2021, he said.

The PropIndex report suggests that many businesses will reassess their workspace requirements and the work- from-home strategy in 2021 and that would result in heightened volumes of search in 2021 in commercial as well as residential segments to accommodate the changing requirements.

The report also noted that in Bengaluru bigger configuration houses are gaining popularity amid WFH culture. In Chennai there is a surge in demand for plots as interest shifts to the periphery.

It also said that in Mumbai, western suburbs drove the majority of residential demand: Mumbai witnessed the residential demand increase by close to 30 percent and the supply by around 38 percent in the quarter ended December 2020 owing to festive discount and reduced stamp duty by 3 percent till March 2021.

Prices remained flat for the past few years while growing marginally QoQ. It was observed that two BHK homes in Western Suburbs continued to be buyers’ favourite in Mumbai, the report said.

It noted that in Ahmedabad, the under-construction segment was favoured by buyers: The city benefited from being one of the cheapest markets for residential real estate in India, as COVID-led social distancing requirements made people to look for either bigger homes or second homes in the outskirts.