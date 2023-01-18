 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auction of Nirmal Developers' land in Mumbai by state authorities for alleged default postponed

Jan 18, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

The auction of 2,634 sq. mt land at a base price of Rs 31.81 crore was scheduled today at 11 am but has been postponed after a technical issue was raised by the developer

File photo of the land parcel that will be auctioned. (Photo: Pankaj Thadani)

Maharashtra government authorities have postponed the auction of a land parcel owned by Nirmal Developers in Mumbai's Mulund area. According to the notice issued in December 2022, the auction of 2,634 sq. mt land at base price of Rs 31.81 crore was to be held by the tehsildar office in Mumbai at 11 am on January 18, 2023.

The auction was being held following the orders of Maharashtra RERA over default by the developer in giving possessions to homebuyers but has been postponed due to technical objections raised by the developer, authorities said.

Also read: Nirmal Developers’ land parcel in Mumbai to be auctioned for 'delayed' possession to homebuyers

Sandip Thorat, Tehsildar, Mulund told Moneycontrol, "We have postponed the auction after getting intimation from the suburban collector's office. There is a technical issue raised by the developer. He claims to have settled dues of some homebuyers. Hence, we will first address the technical issue raised by the developer and conduct the auction. The auction is only postponed for another date, which is not fixed yet."

Interested parties were to be taken for site visits between January 1 and January 17, according to the auction notice issued by the tehsildar office in Mumbai. Those holding Indian citizenship were allowed to participate in the auction, and the highest bidder was to be allotted the land parcel.

An email query sent to Nirmal Developers did not get any response. Its response will be updated after getting a comment.

What the developer says

