ATS Infrastructure launches project management consultancy to assist developers in completing stalled projects

The consultancy targets to acquire over 18 stalled and delayed projects under residential and commercial segments over the next five years.

Moneycontrol News
Nirman by ATS will oversee, supervise and manage the overall delivery experience of these projects.

With an aim to revive the ailing real estate sector and boost consumer demand, the ATS Group has launched Nirman by ATS, a project management consultancy organised to assist developers in completing stalled projects.

It has invested Rs 5 crore as seed investment towards this intellectual property (IP), the company said.

The consultancy targets to acquire over 18 stalled and delayed projects under residential and commercial segments over the next five years. In order to revive these projects, Nirman by ATS has invested in establishing a platform by on-boarding domain professionals, in order to revive stressed projects that are under sales, construction and collection, the company said.

Under the pan-India initiative, Nirman by ATS will oversee, supervise and manage the overall delivery experience of these projects. Currently, Nirman by ATS is assisting projects based in the National Capital Region.

“One of the major challenges being faced by the real estate sector is the completion of stalled projects, which are majorly trapped due to the prevailing liquidity crunch. Completion of stalled projects and fast-tracking deliveries will instill positive sentiment among homebuyers and all other stakeholders. We are looking forward to provide assistance to eight projects in the first year and over 18 projects over the next five years. We have already delivered over 500 apartments in last two years,” Getamber Anand, CMD, ATS Infrastructure Ltd, said.

Nearly all developers have faced numerous challenges since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this platform, ATS Group will help provide solutions to the existing developers and help them manage  challenges that they face in completion of real estate projects.
first published: Mar 1, 2021 08:25 pm

