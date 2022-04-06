ATS group company goes into insolvency, over 400 homebuyers face uncertainty

Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against ATS group company Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a petition filed by creditor ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund Real Estate Scheme 1 for non-payment of dues amounting to over Rs 25 crore.

The move will likely impact more than 443 homebuyers of the ATS Triumph project being built by Anand Divine in Gurgaon’s Sector 104.

The proceedings against Anand Divine is the latest in a series of such actions against real estate players in the National Capital Region in recent times, as homebuyers continue to face uncertainty over defaults by the developers.

Anand Divine took the loan by mortgaging the complete 14 acres of land earmarked for the project, said the NCLT order issued on March 25. Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the order.

Harish Taneja's name has been proposed as the insolvency resolution professional.

Piyush Singh, partner at PSP Legal, which is representing buyers of the project in various courts, said the scheme was launched by ATS to attract buyers through a buyback scheme. Most agreements were under a subvention-cum-buyback scheme, wherein the developer was to buy back the units after three or four years of allotment.

Homebuyers should immediately file their claim with the IRP, he said.

“We have received a copy of the order and we are in the middle of studying the same. However, the amount under consideration is a very small sum and the related project is completed and handed over. This will have no bearing on our other projects. Meanwhile, we have mutually closed this dispute/matter with ICICI Pru (Applicant) and will be filing a settlement soon,” said Getamber Anand, CMD of ATS Infrastructure Limited.

Delhi-NCR-based developer Supertech, which has several ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, went into insolvency on March 25 after the Delhi bench of the NCLT admitted a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues of Rs 431,92,53,302 as on January 31, 2021.

Insolvency proceedings have also been initiated against Logix Blossom Zest located in Sector 143 of Noida.