App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Assotech Realty leases 1.5 lakh sq ft office space to IndiaMART in Noida project for Rs 7 cr rent per year

The office will have a seating capacity of around 2,000 employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Assotech Realty has given on lease 1.5 lakh sq ft of prime office space to IndiaMART InterMesh Ltd in its commercial project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, at an annual rent of over Rs 7 crore.

Assotech Realty is developing 18 lakh sq ft of commercial project, comprising office, retail and serviced apartments at Sector 135 on the Noida expressway. It has already completed the first phase comprising 10.8 lakh sq ft.

"IndiaMART has leased 1.5 lakh sq ft office space in our project Assotech Business Cresterra," Assotech Realty Managing Director Neeraj Gulati said.

Close

The office will have a seating capacity of around 2,000 employees.

related news

"The leasing transaction has been done at Rs 40 per sq ft per month," he said adding that the Noida market is emerging as an affordable commercial real estate hub with rentals much lower than Gurugram.

With this transaction, Gulati said the first phase of this project is fully leased.

Earlier, the company had leased 3 lakh sq ft to Birlasoft, 30,000 sq ft to Dynata, 16,000 sq ft to Regus and 8,000 sq ft to Agastan. About 2.5 lakh sq ft area were sold.

The first phase has 75,000 sq ft of retail space and 195 serviced apartments managed by Lemon Tree Hotels. Property consultant CBRE has been roped in for facility management.

The leasing agreement for nine years was concluded by Indiamart CEO Dinesh Gulati and Assotech Realty Director Salil Kumar.

The construction of the second phase is expected to complete by the second half of 2020.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #India #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.