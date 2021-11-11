MARKET NEWS

ASK Property Investment Advisors invest Rs 215 crore in Mahagun Group’s mid-income housing project in Noida

The project is located in Noida’s Sector 107 with well-established social and commercial infrastructure.

ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA), the real estate private equity arm of the ASK group has invested Rs. 215 crore in Mahagun Group’s mid-income housing project in Noida, NCR, the company said on November 11.

The project will be constructed on a fully paid 10 acres parcel of land, with a saleable area of over 2 million sq. ft. comprising low-rise and high-rise apartments. It is located in Noida’s Sector 107 with well-established social and commercial infrastructure. The project is in close proximity to the Aqua Line metro, Noida Expressway and several large IT/Office parks including the Noida and Samsung SEZs.

“This is our seventh investment in Noida and eleventh in NCR. With this investment the ASK group has now invested in projects over 21 million sq.ft. including over 8,000 residential units in Noida. The project is in line with ASK PIA’s strategy of providing funds for mid-income housing executed by reputed developers along job growth corridors. We are delighted to partner with Mahagun who has a long-standing track record of customer and product centricity coupled with strong in-house execution abilities,” said Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASK PIA.

“We are delighted to partner with the ASK group for our upcoming project in Sector 107. The project is located adjacent to the premium residential Sector 47 and Sector 104 of Noida. This is one of the few projects where land is fully paid for before commencement of sales,” said Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

“The last couple of years have witnessed a consolidation of demand for homes by reputed, execution-focussed and bankable developers and their projects. Mid-income housing has seen a substantial recovery and prices have bottomed out in the last six months. This has led to high sustainable demand,” said Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group.
first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:35 am

