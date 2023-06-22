Ashrai Infra launches office and high-street retail project in Greater Noida west

Golden Grande is situated in a tech zone in Greater Noida West. (Picture by Ashrai Group)

Real estate company Ashrai Infra has announced the launch of an office and high-street retail project called Golden Grande in Greater Noida west. The company will be investing Rs 1,284 crore on the project, spread over 25 acres.

The company said that of the Rs 1,284 crore, an investment of Rs 631 crore will be made in the first phase of the project.

Golden Grande is situated in a tech zone in Greater Noida West, in proximity of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Anand Shukla, Managing Director, Ashrai Group, said, "Golden Grande is the culmination of our commitment towards creating iconic destinations that address the dynamic needs of today's generation.”

The company has earlier delivered the 25-acre IT/ITES project "Golden I" in Greater Noida west.

The Golden Grande project is LEEDS (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards) and GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) certified. LEEDS is a certification program devised by the US Green Building Council to encourage sustainable practices design and development by means of tools and criteria for performance measurement. Similarly, GRIHA is a rating tool that evaluates the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire life cycle.