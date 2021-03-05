Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial facility located at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) has entered into a forward purchase agreement with Casa Grande Group to acquire its first industrial facility located at Mahindra World City, Chennai.

a-iTrust will also provide funding for the development of the project as part of the forward purchase arrangement, the company said in a statement but the deal value has not been disclosed.

The project is an industrial facility with a net leasable area of approximately 0.42 million square feet. The project is fully pre-leased to Pegatron Technology India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pegatron Corporation. Pegatron Corporation is a listed Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer. a-iTrust proposes to fund the balance development of the project and subsequently acquire the asset.

The construction work is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

“The proposed acquisition will add exposure to the industrial asset class and diversify our portfolio. The industrial segment has been resilient through the pandemic. The Project also offers an opportunity to have a leading manufacturer like Pegatron within our tenant portfolio and support their expansion in India,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager.

Pursuant to the deal structure, a-iTrust shall provide funding towards the development of the Project. Upon completion of the Project and fulfilment of other key conditions, a-iTrust shall purchase 100 percent of the shares of the entity developing the Project, the company said.

Further, a-iTrust has the option to provide additional funding to develop industrial facilities of approximately 0.37 million square feet, subject to leasing milestones and other conditions being met, it said.

Construction of the Project is ongoing and is expected to complete by mid-2021. The Project is fully pre-committed to Pegatron, with a 7-year lock-in period and annual escalations.

As a result of the acquisition of this industrial facility, a-iTrust’s committed portfolio size will increase by 1.9 percent from approximately 22.8 million square feet to approximately 23.2 million square feet.

a-iTrust was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion. As of December 31, 2020, a-iTrust’s asset under management stands at S$2.1 billion.