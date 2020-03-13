App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ascendas India Trust signs agreements for acquiring warehouse in Khurja in NCR

The warehouse is spread across a total floor area of approximately 0.2 million square feet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ascendas India Trust has signed agreements for the acquisition of an income-producing warehouse with a total floor area of approximately 0.2 million square feet from Arshiya Northern FTWZ Limited in Khurja, NCR.

Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd is the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust.

“The logistics sector caters to domestic consumption and industrial demand and provides diversification to our business parks portfolio. The proposed acquisition also enables a-iTrust to grow its warehousing footprint in North India. We would benefit from key infrastructure projects like Jewar International airport and Dedicated Freight Corridor coming up in the vicinity,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager.

Located in Khurja, National Capital Region, the warehouse is part of a Free Trade Warehousing Zone spread over approximately 127.0 acres of freehold land. With  quality infrastructure and facilities, the warehouse has attracted multinational customers, including ZTE, Corning, CFM Aircraft Engines, the company said in a statement.

In July last year, the company entered into a  construction funding and forward purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Arshiya i.e. Vendor to develop a warehouse at the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ), Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

In February 2018, a-iTrust completed the acquisition of six operating warehouses at Panvel FTWZ, which is a 143 acre site with additional development potential of at least 2.8 million sq ft.

The Indian warehousing sector has shown a robust growth at 25 percent YoY with the total warehousing space at 211 million sq ft at the end-2019 compared to 169 million sq ft a year ago, according to a report by JLL India Industrial Services.

The total warehousing stock of India is expected to cross 375 mn sq ft by 2023 with an increased share of Grade A stocks. Strong demand is expected to drive the market absorption and keep the vacancy below 10%, a report by JLL has said.

According to the report, the year 2019 witnessed a 15 percent YoY growth in total net absorption in Grade A and B warehousing space in top eight cities. The Delhi-NCR region topped the list in terms of warehouse space absorption, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These three cities together account for more than 20 million sq ft of absorption. Interestingly, other cities such as Kolkata, Chennai and Pune continued their strong show, the report said.

 

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Ascendas #Real Estate #warehousing

