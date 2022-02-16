Arvind SmartSpaces buys 35-acre land parcel in Pune for Rs 100 crore to set up luxury villas

Real estate firm Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL) has announced that it has finalised a binding agreement for an outright purchase of a 35-acre land parcel for Rs 100 crore in Pune.

The land is strategically located in the Bhugaon micro-market of Pune.

The new project will consist of luxury residential villas with a development potential of 1.3 mn. sq. ft. When launched, this will mark Arvind SmartSpaces’ first large horizontal residential development project and will be the second residential project in the city, the company said in a statement.

Bhugaon is a prominent residential hub along Mulshi road, which is one of the fast-growing villa and plotted development destinations in Pune. The project is located in close proximity to Hinjawadi, a popular IT hub in Pune.

This fast-developing micro-market is also connected to key hubs of the city such as Kothrud, Chandani Chowk, Aundh, Pashan and Baner. The company will fund the project with a mix of surplus from equity, internal accruals and fresh debt.

“We are extremely delighted to announce our project in Bhugaon, further strengthening our residential portfolio in Pune. This project marks our entry into another key micro-market of Pune, after the success of our first project in Kothrud. We have seen a steady increase in demand for luxury and villa developments and we are happy to add this project to our portfolio. The location is close to the city, yet away from the congestion and nestled in greenery, ideal for horizontal development,” said Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited.

This land acquisition is in line with the company's strategy of investing in new growth markets such as Pune and MMR, besides widening the footprint in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, he said.

Arvind SmartSpaces, forayed into the Maharashtra market in early 2019, with the launch of Elan in Pune. The project is spread over a total built-up area of 1.3 lakh sq ft. Located in the Kothrud area of Pune, Arvind Elan boasts high-end luxury specifications and comprises 120 units of 2 BHK apartments. The project was uniquely designed for the market and reflects the modern style of living, maximising usable space.

Arvind Smartspaces recently added two new large-scale projects. The first project at Devanahalli in Bengaluru will be executed under HDFC Platform, and the second is a residential villa project at Sarjapur, Bangalore. The company has approximately 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.