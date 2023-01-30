Arvind SmartSpaces plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over 2-3 quarters

Arvind SmartSpaces, a listed real-estate company focusing on affordable housing, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next two-three quarters in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

Out of this, 70 percent will be invested in the company’s strongholds of Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and the remaining in MMR and Pune.

The company plans to construct residential homes, ranging from 1 BHK to 3 BHK, and plans to remain focused on the residential real-estate market in the four cities, at least for the next two years.

"In the next two-three quarters, we are looking to invest Rs 1,000 crore. Of this, Rs 300 crore has already been deployed in acquiring projects in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru,” Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces, told Moneycontrol.

Also read: Arvind Smartspaces jumps over 6% after firm sells first phase of Bengaluru project in 10 hours

Mehul R Thakkar