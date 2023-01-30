English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Arvind SmartSpaces plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over 2-3 quarters

    The real-estate firm to deploy the money in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. The company's will continue to focus on residential real estate in these four cities in the next two years

    Mehul R Thakkar
    In picture ( Kamal Singal, MD & CEO, Arvind Smartspaces Limited.)

    In picture ( Kamal Singal, MD & CEO, Arvind Smartspaces Limited.)

    Arvind SmartSpaces, a listed real-estate company focusing on affordable housing, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next two-three quarters in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

    Out of this, 70 percent will be invested in the company’s strongholds of Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and the remaining in MMR and Pune.

    The company plans to construct residential homes, ranging from 1 BHK to 3 BHK, and plans to remain focused on the residential real-estate market in the four cities, at least for the next two years.

    "In the next two-three quarters, we are looking to invest Rs 1,000 crore. Of this, Rs 300 crore has already been deployed in acquiring projects in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru,” Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces, told Moneycontrol.