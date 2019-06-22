Arvind Kejriwal directs officials to complete devp works in 781 unauthorised colonies within 5 months

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday directed officials to carry out development works in over 750 unauthorised colonies on a "war footing" and complete those within five months.

The direction was given by the chief minister in a high-level meeting with the Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials. It comes at a time when just a few months are left for the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed that the ongoing developmental works in 781 unauthorised colonies should be completed on a war footing within five months by the irrigation and flood control department," the government said in a statement.

People living in unauthorised colonies play a decisive role in deciding the fate of any political party in elections.

According to the statement, the chief minister will personally monitor the developmental works on a weekly basis.

"The chief minister directed the department to submit a weekly report on the progress of ongoing developmental works now, which he will personally monitor," it stated.

At the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections had halted the works, pushing the deadlines in many cases. The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 1,500 crore in the budget for the development of these colonies.

"The chief minister directed the officers to ensure that financial resources do not become a constraint in the development of unauthorised colonies. He said the government has made more than adequate provision of financial resources for these works," the statement said.

Kejriwal also alleged that the DDA has "failed" to ensure proper development of Delhi.

Had the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ensured proper planned development of the national capital since its inception, residents of Delhi would not have suffered due to uneven development, he alleged, adding the DDA could not keep pace with the expanding city and failed to provide adequate housing in accordance with the demands of the residents of the national capital.