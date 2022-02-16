Arpita Khan Sharma buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 10 crore

Representational image.

Arpita Khan Sharma, sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and wife of actor Aayush Sharma, has bought an apartment in Mumbai’s affluent suburb of Khar West for Rs 10 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show.

The property is located on the 12th floor of Flying Carpet building built by Satguru Developers. Spread over 1750 sq ft, the apartment comes with four car parkings, the documents show.

The property was registered on February 4 and Sharma paid a stamp duty of Rs 40 lakh. She could not be reached for comments.

Local brokers said that the project only has three and four-BHK apartments, available for Rs 60,000-Rs 65,000 per sq ft. It is located close to Gymkhana club and commands rentals in the range of Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month.

Zapkey aggregates publicly available property registration data.