Arkade Group to file for IPO by next week, launch by December

Mumbai-based Arkade Group says it will file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by August 31, and expects to roll out its initial public offering (IPO) by December 2023 to raise around Rs 400 to 450 crore.

"We are in the process of filing DRHP and should submit it by August 31," Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Group told Moneycontrol.

The IPO, with a 15 percent dilution of promoter equity, will value the company at around Rs 3,000 crore, said Jain.

"We are in the process of filing the DRHP and should submit it by August 31. We plan to roll out the IPO by December 2023. Currently, we have around five projects with a topline of Rs 2,000 crore and have a forthcoming topline of Rs 4,000 crore. This will come majorly from residential construction in Mumbai," Jain told Moneycontrol.

The company has five ongoing projects in micro-markets Borivali, Goregaon, Santacruz, Andheri and Mulund and aims to remain focused on residential projects and redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs.

Commercial segment

"We will venture into commercial real estate after fundraising from the IPO. Currently, we are doing retail and commercial in our residential project but that is not a significant portion. We will explore the leasing of commercial property model rather than outright sale of commercial property. This will create a rental annuity for the company over the period," Jain added.

Sales outlook

According to the company, project sales have increased by around 50 percent on a quarter on quarter basis. "We have more offerings this year and hence our quarter-on-quarter sales have increased drastically. The ongoing fiscal year will turn out to be the year with highest sales for us," Jain said.

"Now, if we talk about general sales in other projects of the city,I feel it is good for the right product. There is bullishness in the market. Look at the stock market, and the sizes of apartments being sold. There are upgrades happening and hence, sales are good," he said.

"We, as a company, are not making 1 BHK apartments like five years back. In our ongoing projects, only Andheri is where we have launched 1 BHK apartments; the rest are all minimum 2 BHK apartments," Jain added.

IPO launches

In recent years, a number of real estate companies have been turning to the capital markets to raise funds. In Mumbai, Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, is a prominent listed developer. Apart from Arkade Group, two more developers are preparing to file for an IPO in 2024, sources said.