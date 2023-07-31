Area Watch: Will luxury homes post-COVID bring back South Mumbai’s charm?

South Mumbai was once home to India's priciest residential micro-markets, such as Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, and Cuffe Parade, among others.

When it comes to commercial real estate, over the last few years, classy commercial districts have sprung up in Central Mumbai and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). With that, there's been a shift in residential real estate towards that location.

South Mumbai is home to small buildings of two or three floors or even bungalows in areas like Malabar Hill and Walkeshwar, among others.

Over the last two years, several micro-markets in South Mumbai, along with Malabar Hill, have been witnessing major redevelopment work.

Several big, listed real estate players, including Lodha and Godrej Properties, followed by Runwal, Kalpataru, and K Raheja, among others, have undertaken these projects. These real estate players have launched projects consisting of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments in these localities.

Due to the ongoing redevelopment work, the rentals in these localities are expected to rise, posing problems for prospective tenants.

"Grade A developers are scouting for redevelopment opportunities in the micro-markets of South Mumbai and Central Mumbai. We anticipate this trend to push rental values northward in these locations in the long term," said Savills India, a real estate consultant, in its recently published report on the outlook for the second half of 2023.

About the area

South Mumbai is famous for being home to traditional central business districts (CBDs), such as Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Ballard Estate, Fort, Churchgate, etc.

Currently, in this micro-market, there are vast numbers of mid-size private companies, offices of professionals (lawyers, chartered accountants, consultants), and government-related businesses that serve ultra-high net worth individual (UHNI) clients residing here. Mantralaya, BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), and a number of five-star hotels are also located in South Mumbai.

Also read: Once Mumbai’s poor cousins, Powai and Thane are now preferred locations

In terms of residential atmosphere, South Mumbai is home to several old and dilapidated buildings, as well as heritage buildings. In all, there are more than 10,000 dilapidated buildings in the city, predominantly in South Mumbai.

According to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), there are 15 extremely dangerous buildings in South Mumbai areas, including Girgaum, Kalbadevi, Khetwadi, Kamathipura, etc., that are more than 80 years old.

According to Savills India, the micro-market of Malabar Hill, including Walkeshwar and Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai are witnessing a surge in redevelopment projects by reputed developers. At least 10 redevelopment projects in these localities are either ready or under construction, says the report by Savills.

According to Savills, in terms of trends, projects in South Mumbai are offering apartments upwards of 2,000 square feet (sq ft) as homebuyers prefer larger homes. They are also looking to upgrade from existing smaller apartments to larger ones in the vicinity.

The homebuyer segment mainly consists of chief executive officers (CEOs) and industrialist families purchasing large homes in this area.

A report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix, released on July 24, said that sales of luxury houses costing Rs 10 crore and above in Mumbai increased over 60 percent to Rs 11,400 crore in the first half of 2023 compared to the preceding half-year.

Several micro-markets in South Mumbai and Central Mumbai contributed to this surge, according to the report. It is also the result of the desire for larger spaces, in the post COVID-19 times.

Connectivity

South Mumbai is well-connected to railway stations such as Churchgate, Mumbai Central, CSTM, Marine Lines, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Dadar. Besides, there is good road connectivity in the form of Eastern and Western Express Highways, the Eastern Motorway, the Sion-Panvel Highway, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, among others.

Going forward, the area will be positively impacted by the upcoming Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 and CST-Thane Metro-4 corridors that will allow travel between the south, central, western, and central suburbs of Mumbai.

This will be followed by the upcoming Coastal Road between Nariman Point and Worli. Along with the Coastal Road, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva is also expected to improve accessibility, especially to South Mumbai.

Prominent projects

South Mumbai is metamorphosing into a major real estate redevelopment hub, with Lodha, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Runwal, Kalpataru, K Raheja, Oberoi Realty, and others engaging in development projects.

Lodha, under the name Macrotech Developers, has focused on several micro-markets in South and Central Mumbai with projects like Lodha Malabar, Lodha Seamont, Lodha Park, and Lodha World Towers.

Also read: How residential buildings of Matunga are being redeveloped with parking space becoming a differentiating factor

"With the scarcity of land in a populous city like Mumbai, South Mumbai is the preferred destination for development due to its premium location. The area witnesses consistent demand for luxury homes owing to the panoramic view it offers of the city and the sea, coupled with strong connectivity to key areas of the city," said Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer, Lodha.

"The increasing disposable income of consumers is making them seek a lifestyle upgrade and, therefore, for larger homes in premium locations with scenic views. Areas such as Walkeshwar, Lower Parel, and Worli are popular choices in South Mumbai among homebuyers," he added.

Price in South Mumbai

The developers in South Mumbai are offering 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, along with penthouses, duplexes, and triplexes. The residential properties are priced between Rs 35,000 per sq ft and Rs 1.50 lakh per sq ft.

Also read: Why more techies are slowly shifting towards north Bengaluru

As for rental values, a 2 BHK apartment in South Mumbai could cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, depending on the age and location of the property.