AP Moller–Maersk leases 2 lakh sq ft of office space at Godrej Two in Mumbai

Godrej Fund Management, the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, has leased around 2 lakh sq ft office space at Godrej Two, a commercial office located at Vikhroli in Mumbai to Denmark-headquartered integrated container logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk’s business units in Mumbai, the company said.

Maersk will initially occupy around 140,000 sq. ft. with an option to take additional space, after which the total space occupied would be around 200,000 sq ft, the company said in a statement.

Godrej Two is first of the development assets under GFM’s GBTC I programme and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties. Godrej Two is a Grade ‘A+’ office development and a part of the larger mixed-use development ‘The Trees’.

‘The Trees’ is a mix of commercial, hospitality, retail and residential offerings designed to drive innovation and enterprise. The larger development is already home to the global headquarters of the Godrej Group and other marquee companies.

A.P. Moller – Maersk, the $39 billion company, brings its seven business units from four different locations under one roof at Godrej Two. This is the largest co-location project that Maersk has undertaken in India.

An estimated 1,100 employees will be coming together to work at the new office once it is ready towards the end of 2020.

JLL was the exclusive transaction advisor and has also been appointed as the project manager to complete fit-outs for this office space.

“We are pleased to welcome A. P. Moller Maersk as our first partners in Godrej Two and look forward to further strengthening this partnership across our office portfolio. We are confident that our product is future ready and caters to the ever-changing needs of multinational corporations operating in India,” said Karan Bolaria, managing director and CEO, Godrej Fund Management.

“Maersk has a long-term commitment to India and over the period has established several business units across Mumbai. We are now excited to bring most of these business units under one roof which will allow us to collaborate better and continue building constructively on our commitment towards India,” Steve Felder, managing director, Maersk South Asia.