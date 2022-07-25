Ansal submits Rs 5.42 crore bank guarantees with DHBVN; 700 residents of Esencia, Versalia may get power connections

In partial relief to over 700 homebuyers in Esencial and Versalia, located in Gurugram’s Sectors 67 and 67A, developer Ansal Properties and Infrastructure has submitted three bank guarantees totalling Rs 5.42 crore to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for electricity infrastructure.

The buyers could not move to their new homes after DHBVN refused to issue new power connections to them 10 months ago, citing the lack of sufficient infrastructure including sub-station and transformers that were supposed to be provided by the developer.

Ansal has now deposited three bank guarantees Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 2.51 crore dated July 21, and Rs 1.57 crore dated July 13 -- with the DHBVN as fees for a 33 KV substation and other related infrastructure.

Ansal Esencia residents said the developer had also purchased eight new transformers of 1 MVA each. While the residents are hopeful of getting power connections soon, it may not be as easy as they assume.

A DHBVN official told Moneycontrol that the new power connections will be issued only after Ansal Properties deposits bank guarantees worth Rs 13.10 crore demanded by the Nigam through its letter dated June 21. The official also said that if Ansal had purchased transformers, it would have to get them verified by the department as well.

Ansal Esencia Residents Welfare Association president Dharmendra Tanwar said the residents had been agitating for the last 10 months for new power connections. He also questioned how DHBVN could deny them new connections despite receiving the bank guarantees.

"The Ansal official informed me that they talked to PC Meena (managing director, DHBVN) and submitted the bank guarantees for the 33KV substation and feeder line from Sector 65. Also, they have purchased eight transformers, the cost of which was also included in that Rs 13.10 crore demand. So this is sufficient for initiating the issuance of new power connections,” Tanwar said.

He added, “They were not getting money but Esencia residents got them bank guarantees of Rs 5.42 crore and we hope that the remaining bank guarantees will also be issued. Holding the issuance of new connections by DHBVN doesn't appear fair now. We doubt the intention of the department. They should at least provide connection to these 700 families and may stop issuing further connections after that if they don't get remaining bank guarantees."

Ansal Esencia, launched in 2011, is spread over 140 acres across Sectors 67 and 67 A with a total of 1,043 units.

On June 26, around 150 residents of Ansal Esencia staged a protest against the developer alleging a lack of amenities including a ban on registry and non-issuance of new power connections.