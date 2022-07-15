Anil Agarwal's wife buys property in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore

Kiran Anil Aggarwal, the wife of Anil Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, has bought a property in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The seller is Rahul Rama Narang, founder and chairman of the Narang Group.

The property, Raheja Legend, is located on Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai. She has bought a flat on the 36th floor. The apartment is spread across 3083.38 sq. ft and comes with five car parking slots.

Raheja Legend is a premium condominium complex developed by real estate company Raheja Universal, and comprises 47 floors. It was completed in 2011, brokers said.

The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.25 crore on the property. The apartment deed was registered on July 1, 2022.

There was no response to emails sent to Anil Aggarwal or Rahul Narang.

The trend of industrialists, corporate leaders and startup owners purchasing luxury ready-to-move-in luxury properties has continued in Mumbai even after the 1 percent metro cess kicked in on April 1. That’s not all, even the prices of these units are comparable to pre-pandemic rates. This is largely due to the fact that demand for ready-to-move-in luxury units far exceeds supply.