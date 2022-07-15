English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Anil Agarwal's wife buys property in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore

    Raheja Legend is a premium condominium complex of real-estate company Raheja Universal comprising 47 floors. It was completed in 2011, brokers said.

    Vandana Ramnani
    File photo of Mumbai city. Image: AFP

    File photo of Mumbai city. Image: AFP


    Kiran Anil Aggarwal, the wife of Anil Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, has bought a property in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.


    The seller is Rahul Rama Narang, founder and chairman of the Narang Group.


    The property, Raheja Legend, is located on Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai. She has bought a flat on the 36th floor. The apartment is spread across 3083.38 sq. ft and comes with five car parking slots.


    Raheja Legend is a premium condominium complex developed by real estate company Raheja Universal, and comprises 47 floors. It was completed in 2011, brokers said.


    The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.25 crore on the property. The apartment deed was registered on July 1, 2022.

    Close

    Related stories


    There was no response to emails sent to Anil Aggarwal or Rahul Narang.

    The trend of industrialists, corporate leaders and startup owners purchasing luxury ready-to-move-in luxury properties has continued in Mumbai even after the 1 percent metro cess kicked in on April 1. That’s not all, even the prices of these units are comparable to pre-pandemic rates. This is largely due to the fact that demand for ready-to-move-in luxury units far exceeds supply.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #mumbai #property #Real Estate
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 07:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.