Anarock brings hybrid flexible workspaces booking platform Upflex to India

Smartworks has operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

Real estate services firm Anarock has entered into an agreement with US-based Upflex Inc, a hybrid flexible workspaces booking platform, to enable Indian companies and employees to tap into its vast co-working network.

Through the Upflex mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices and meeting rooms on demand. Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilization data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.

Anarock has signed a formal agreement with US-based Upflex Inc to deploy Upflex’s services across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India. The agreement combines Upflex’s technology, processes, and corporate mandates with Anarock's national distribution platform to offer a highly customizable workspace programme.

With ANAROCK as operational partner, Uplex Inc will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow the firm’s footprint to an estimated 1000 centres across India in the next 12 months

"The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience,” says Rohin Shah, director, Anarock Group.

“Combining our leading-edge technology and global network coverage with Anarock’s unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula," says Upflex' chief executive officer, Christophe Garnier, based out of New York.