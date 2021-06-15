Anarock brings hybrid flexible workspaces booking platform Upflex to India

Smartworks has operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.
Real estate services firm Anarock has entered into an agreement with US-based Upflex Inc, a hybrid flexible workspaces booking platform, to enable Indian companies and employees to tap into its vast co-working network.
Through the Upflex mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices and meeting rooms on demand. Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilization data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.
Anarock has signed a formal agreement with US-based Upflex Inc to deploy Upflex’s services across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India. The agreement combines Upflex’s technology, processes, and corporate mandates with Anarock's national distribution platform to offer a highly customizable workspace programme.
With ANAROCK as operational partner, Uplex Inc will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow the firm’s footprint to an estimated 1000 centres across India in the next 12 months
"The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.
“The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience,” says Rohin Shah, director, Anarock Group.
“Combining our leading-edge technology and global network coverage with Anarock’s unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula," says Upflex' chief executive officer, Christophe Garnier, based out of New York.