ANAROCK acquires society and apartment management technology platform ApnaComplex

Tech-led real estate services firm, ANAROCK Group, has announced the acquisition of digitally-driven society and apartment management PropTech platform ApnaComplex.

The 10-year old B2C technology player was acquired for an undisclosed sum from NestAway Technologies, a rental housing operator funded by Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, UC-RNT Fund, IDG India, Chiratae Ventures and InnoVen Capital.

A highly differentiated SaaS product, ApnaComplex is one of India’s largest and fastest-growing PropTech firms within the society and apartment management business.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, it currently empowers over 600,000 households across 80 Indian cities to effortlessly automate all aspects of running large gated complexes. The start-up was among the top ten solutions launched at the product launch pad at the NASSCOM Product Conclave.

"From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalization is now a root concept. ApnaComplex is a pioneer in providing housing societies and households with a reliable and trustworthy tech platform for managing their properties. We are clear that the business will run independently and with a distinctive culture that the technology world demands. We are ready to invest aggressively in this platform to bring in the required product features and to hire key talent to help deliver value to all stakeholders," said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Group.

“Simultaneously, to connect our developer relationships to make these automated services available to a much wider clientele in India, and piggy-back our cross-border business in GCC for global expansion. We will look beyond just large societies and include small and medium-size complexes, to scale up substantially over the next few years. We also expect to scale up the staff strength to aid operational growth,” he said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Raja Sekhar Kommu, co-founder and ex-chairman – ApnaComplex and senior business leader at NestAway said, "With its deep industry relationships and a tech-first approach, ANAROCK is optimally positioned to scale up the network," he said.

"The services are already being used in a large number of high-end complexes built by leading developers. With the support from ANAROCK’s stellar leadership team, which has successfully grown and managed profitable organizations, I am confident of rapid penetration into the length and breadth of India and globally,” he said.