you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amrapali Group purchased gold bars from Noida based diamantaire for personal use

Supreme Court directs the amount be recovered from the management of the company

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Senior Amrapali Group officials bought gold, including bars, worth Rs 5.88 crore from Yashika Diamonds, a Noida-based jeweller, for personal use but showed the purchase as festival expense in its books. The Supreme Court has ordered that the money be recovered from the company’s management.

The court on July 23 ordered cancellation of registration of all group companies, saying the real estate player had cheated homebuyers, some of whom had sued the Noida-based firm for delay in projects. The court also asked the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation to complete the projects, bringing relief to around 40,000 buyers.

“This does not seem to be a normal business transaction but in the nature of personal expenses. Thus, this amount should be recovered from the management of the company,” the court said about the gold purchase that was brought to light by a forensic audit.

Vinay Garg, Himanshu Garg, Rajni Garg and Yash Garg are the directors of Yashika Diamonds Private Limited, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies. It was incorporated on March 20, 2002. Its authorised share capital is Rs 30,000,000 and paid up capital is Rs 27,429,500, as per information available in public domain.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

The court-ordered forensic audit found that the realtor diverted funds meant for housing projects through dummy companies, fake bills and by undervaluing apartment prices.

The 270-page ordered also said that from 2015-16, the group started transferring properties “with a criminal mind to alienate the assets”, even though the court was hearing the case. “The funds were routed from one account to another and properties were registered in benami names,” the court said.

The judgment carries a chart with the list of properties—categorised as A, B and C. Properties under A category will be sold off to recover homebuyers’ money, ‘B properties’ will remain attached and those marked under C will be released, the court has said.

A Yashika director is named against one of the ‘B properties’, which is located in Noida-based Amrapali Dream Valley project. The 11,000 sq ft-villa was allotted to Vinay Garg and was transferred in February 15, 2018.

 

 
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Amrapali #Amrapali case #diamonds #Gold #Real Estate #Supreme Court

