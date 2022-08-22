Amrapali case: Supreme Court grants four weeks of interim bail to former director Shiv Priya

The Supreme Court on August 22 granted interim bail of four weeks to the former director of the erstwhile Amrapali Group Shiva Priya for the treatment of his daughter, who is suffering from a medical condition.

A special bench of Justice Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that Shiva Priya, facing money laundering charges among others, will surrender on or before the expiry of four weeks period and would not misuse his liberty or his bail bonds will be forfeited and he will be arrested.

Chief Justice of India- designate Justice UU Lalit, who will assume charge as Chief Justice of India on August 27, will next hear the Amrapali case on September 3 (Saturday) from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

He also indicated that a new bench may be constituted to hear the case.

Justice Lalit said that a new bench will be set up after the part-heard matters are concluded and it would hear the rest of the issues involved in the case. The special bench, which usually hears the case on the second half of every Monday, will now assemble on September 3 which is on Saturday.

Justice Lalit, who has been hearing the Amrapali case since March 2018 also said, "It seems that prophecy expressed by advocate ML Lahoty is coming true. This Amrapali case is not going to leave me soon".

The Supreme Court on August 8 granted interim bail to the former chairman and managing director of Amarpali group Anil Sharma for four weeks on medical grounds.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit directed Sharma to surrender after four weeks once the relief period gets over. The court said he can be treated at any hospital of his choice but cautioned him against misusing his liberty.

In October 2021, The Supreme Court had rejected the plea of the ex-director of Amrapali Group seeking bail on medical grounds in the money laundering case against him saying that it is not a case of a medical emergency as such. The top court said that the prayer for bail on medical grounds has been pursued unsuccessfully since September 2020.

The apex court in its July 23, 2019 verdict had cracked the whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered the cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

Amrapali Group's ex-directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the top court's order since 2019 and multiple cases have been lodged against them for allegedly diverting homebuyers' money.

