SC directs Noida authorities to set up nodal cell for issuing completion certificates in Amrapali case

Supreme Court has come out strongly against the delay in issuing completion certificates by Noida and Greater Noida authorities to homebuyers in the Amrapali case.

The apex court on Monday issued four directions in the case – it directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to set up a nodal cell for issuing completion certificates to homebuyers, it ordered that Rs 7.16 crore be released to NBCC, that forensic audit report be given to the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Police and the ICAI and that the names of persons involved in drawing up the list of homebuyers whose units have to be registered be provided to court.

The next date of hearing is on September 11.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit directed that the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities set up a nodal cell for issuing completion certificates to homebuyers.

It ordered the authorities to depute one officer not below the rank of Deputy Manager to coordinate with the court receiver, Senior Advocate R Venkataramani, in dealing with the Amrapali matter.

It directed that Rs 7.16 crore be released to NBCC for completion of stalled projects of the group. On August 13, NBCC had sought Rs 7.59 crore for the work it had done on two projects, Castle and Eden Park in Noida. The court then said it would consider the request.

The apex court also directed that the copy of the forensic auditors' report be given to ED, Delhi Police and Institute of Chartered Accountants to investigate and take action against Amrapali directors and auditors for siphoning off over Rs 3,000 crore.

It also ordered that a list of persons involved in drawing up names of homebuyers whose homes have to be registered to be submitted in court.

The apex court on August 13 had asked officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities to start giving possession of flats to Amrapali homebuyers, warning that a delay would land them in jail.

The court had in July directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to give within a month completion certificates to the buyers who had moved into their houses.

“We are not paper tigers… we will jail your officers if you don’t comply,” Justice Arun Mishra had said, asking for the registration to begin immediately. The authorities informed the apex court that they had created special cells to deal with the case and that the order will be complied with.

Around 40,000 homebuyers have been waiting for delivery of their homes, many of them for decades. The delays forced many of the buyers to move the court, which on July 23 asked the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all projects of the Amrapali group that are in Delhi’s neighbourhood.

“The registered conveyance deed shall also be executed in favour of homebuyers, they are to be placed in the possession and they shall continue to do so in future on completion of projects or in part as the case may be,” court had said in July.

It also directed that water and electricity connections be provided to homebuyers. Some buyers were provided water connections on August 24.

The court in July had cancelled RERA registration of Amrapali Group of Companies and appointed R Venkataramani as the receiver. All rights of Amrapali properties have been vested with him after the cancellation of lease of the projects.

At the last hearing, advocate ML Lahoty filed an interim application on behalf of homebuyers, saying approximately Rs 100 crore could be recovered immediately from closing the mutual fund and LIC deposits held by the promoters.

Meanwhile, reports have said that almost 14,000 residents of Amrapali who have possession of their apartments and are awaiting tripartite registrations might have to wait for some more time before the documents get processed.

They quoted Supreme Court-appointed court receiver R Venkatamani as saying that initial checks to procure documents to authenticate ownerships have revealed that the apartments due for registry are still not free of problems and it could take some more time before the paperwork is completed. The one-month time period given by the Supreme Court for execution of registries got over on August 23.