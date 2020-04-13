Amrapali case | SC committee asks NBCC to call for tenders for 3 more projects

Providing relief to homebuyers during the lockdown, the Supreme Court has asked the government’s construction arm NBCC to call for tenders for execution of three more stalled projects of the embattled Amrapali group located in Noida and Greater Noida comprising 4,500 residential units valued at Rs 1,046 crore.

The Supreme Court constituted committee under the chairmanship of court receiver R Venkataramani has asked NBCC to call for tenders for the projects Leisure Park Phase I and II, Leisure Park- River View and Kingswood in Smart City, NBCC said in a statement.

Earlier on March 18 and 20, the court receiver had given a nod to NBCC for tendering and execution of nine Amrapali projects located in Noida and Greater Noida and assured timely release of funds.

These included eight projects in Greater Noida namely Leisure Valley Villas, Verona, Adarsh Awas Yojna, Golf Homes, Dream Valley Phase I villas and Phase II, Enchante, Terrace Homes and Tropical Garden in Centurian and Project Crystal Homes in Silicon at Noida. These projects comprised 27,223 units valued at Rs 5,769 crore.

NBCC has initiated the tendering process for all these projects even during the lockdown period with tenders for seven projects, namely Golf Homes, Centurian Park, Leisure Valley Villas, Crystal Homes, Dream Valley Phase-1 (Villas), Dream Valley – Enchante and Leisure Valley - Adarsh Awas Yojana, already having been floated. Tenders for the remaining projects would be invited shortly, it said.

Execution work for eight projects, seven located in Noida and one in Greater Noida has started. Work is on for completion of 12,169 units valued at Rs 634 crore. These would be completed in stages within the next 12 to 24 months, the company said in a statement.

In 2019, the apex court had asked NBCC to execute two stalled projects Eden Park in Noida and Castle in Greater Noida comprising 618 houses. These have been completed and handed over, NBCC said.

The apex court had appointed NBCC to develop stuck projects of Amrapali group and fixed the project management fees at 8 percent.

On July 23, 2019, the apex court had cracked its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by homebuyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under the real estate law RERA, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

The top court had also termed the sequence of events in Amrapali group a 'shocking and surprising state of affairs' where such large-scale cheating has taken place and middle and poor class homebuyers were duped and deprived of their hard-earned money.