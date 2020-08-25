Amrapali case: SC asks SBICap to begin funding six projects

On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court had ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act

The Supreme Court on August 25 directed SBICap Ventures to begin funding six projects of the embattled Amrapali Group after the financial institution informed the court it could not fund all the projects but only six that it found to be viable.

Harish Salve, senior advocate, appearing for SBICap, which manages government-sponsored Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund, informed the court that SBICap had a detailed meeting with the court receiver and his committee, and they had agreed in principle to finance the Amrapali projects. However, as 100 percent risk is being taken by SBICap, they required 12 percent as internal rate of return.

Further, there is no additional burden on homebuyers as they will pay fixed price for their houses.

SBICap is not willing to finance Terrace Homes which is financially unviable. Therefore, in order to secure the finance by SBICap, either the government may issue security or NBCC can issue debentures to minimize the risk, he told the court.

The court receiver opposed the stand taken by SBICap and stated that it is only financing Rs 625 crore for which the security of unsold inventory is being given and which is sufficient. However, SBICap insisted on keeping the unsold FAR and other assets of the Amrapali Group as security which may derail the other projects as well.

The court after hearing the parties, listed the matter for further hearing on August 31, and directed the court receiver, NBCC, and SBICap to file their submissions.

The Supreme Court-appointed court receiver in the Amrapali Case, R Venkataramani, had submitted an application to SBICap to fund stuck projects in May. Series of meetings have taken place with the court receiver, NBCC, and SBICap on the issue.

At the Amrapali case hearing on June 3, SBICap had informed the apex court that it would create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with the court receiver and would appoint a CEO to take over the construction of stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

At an earlier hearing, the apex court was informed by R Venkataramani and Harish Salve that an amount of Rs 1,050 crore may be released by way of funding for the stuck projects, but there were issues with respect to monitoring the completion of projects and the fact that NBCC was not agreeable to a fixed price contract.

Salve had also informed the court then that SBICaps had a detailed meeting with the court receiver and had agreed in principle to finance the Amrapali projects.

However, they had issues with two projects namely Tropical Garden and Terrace Homes which are financially unviable as the total cost of construction is 533 crore, whereas the receivable is only Rs 338 crore.

NBCC had informed the Court that these projects are an integral part of Centurian Park and as the amenities are common, only one tender has been issued for all the them. The court directed NBCC to construct the amenities, but said for the time being these two projects may not be included in the projects being financed by SBICaps.

NBCC has been tasked to complete the 23 projects of Amrapali Housing, of which it has already completed and handed over two projects: Eden Park (Noida) and Castle (Greater Noida) comprising 618 units valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

On August 24, NBCC started construction of over 16,000 flats of Amrapali after the Bhumi Poojan. The projects include Smart City-Golf Homes, Kingswood, Leisure Park (Ph-1, Ph-2 and River view), Centurion Park- Terrace Homes and Tropical Garden, Leisure Valley- Adarsh Awas Yojna and Dream Valley- Enchante.

“Over 6,000 work force has been deployed on these projects, which is likely to double in next two months. The progress of work was badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and following all protocols and precautions, the work is now progressing well to some extent,” said PK Gupta, CMD of NBCC had said.

Work on eight projects in Noida involving 11,741 units in Silicon-1&2, Silicon-Crystal Homes, Sapphire I &II, Princely, Platinum/Titanium and Zodiac, and three projects in Greater Noida- Centurian Park-Low rise and Valley, Leisure Valley Villa and Dream Valley Villas involving 2,666 units is in progress.

NBCC said they have started handing over flats to homebuyers and are likely to handover around 160 flats in the first week of September.

“All these works are likely to be completed from 9 months to 36 months in all respect. The completion of projects is entirely depends upon timely deposit by homebuyers and arrangement of funds from other sources,” Gupta added.

More than 40,000 homebuyers, who had invested in various Amrapali projects more than eight years ago, are yet to receive possession of their homes.

The estimated cost of completion of all these pending projects is approximately Rs 8,500 crore, and NBCC, with the support of the apex court, has already completed and handed over two stalled projects while implementation of some more projects is in progress at present with the funds made available by the Supreme Court.

On July 23, 2019, the apex court had cracked a whip the errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by homebuyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.