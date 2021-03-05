Amrapali case | HUDCO willing to finance unfinished Amrapali projects, Supreme Court told

Representative picture

The Supreme Court was on March 4 informed that the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) was willing to finance Amrapali's unfinished housing projects.

The court was also told that the SBI Capital would release Rs 625 crore by next week to finance the six unfinished projects of the real estate company and ensure delivery of flats to the homebuyers, a Times of India report has said.

The submissions were made during a hearing of the petitions filed by several harassed Amrapali homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida who approached the court after delays in delivery of homes.

R Venkatramani, the court-appointed receiver who manages affairs of Amrapali, told the bench he was formally told that HUDCO may be inclined to extend financial assistance, the report said.

He urged the bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan to pass orders clarifying that "Amrapali projects are no longer private sector real estate projects but governed entirely by orders of the Supreme Court and that Amrapali Stalled Projects Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) has been formed for raising funds from banks and be treated as a public company acting under direction and supervision of the court."

In response, the bench sought a response on the proposal from ML Lahoty, who is representing the homebuyers, and Noida andGreater Noida authorities in the court.

In October 2020, the court had permitted the court receiver to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to enable the flow of funds from SBI Cap for completion of unfinished projects.

Soon after Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was floated. It consists of a court receiver, forensic auditor and chartered accountant. It is a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.