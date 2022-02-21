Amrapali case: Homebuyers flag construction quality of NBCC projects before Supreme Court

SBI Cap is funding Rs 650 crore for six projects to bridge the temporary liquidity gap.

Amrapali homebuyers on February 21 raised the issue of construction quality of housing projects being completed by the government’s construction arm - National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) before the Supreme Court at a hearing.

NBCC has been tasked with executing complete construction of more than 20 incomplete Amrapali housing projects with an estimated investment of over Rs 8,000 crore under the monitoring of a court-appointed committee. The committee had invited bids from property consultants to take over the sale of housing units of Amrapali Group valued at Rs 2,182.57 crore along with 21,897 sq ft of commercial space worth Rs 25 crore last year.

Advocate M.L. Lahoty, representing Amrapali homebuyers, expressed apprehensions about the quality of construction by NBCC, especially in the light of the recent incident in Gurgaon, wherein Gurgaon’s Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had asked 140 residents of the Green View complex in Sector 37 D on February 16 to vacate the premises after an IIT-D team declared the structure unsafe.

Yadav had also ordered the developer NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents for the duration and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals.

Earlier this month, a building partially collapsed in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso, which left two persons dead.

The bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising of Justice Bela M Trivedi, noted on February 21 that many homebuyers have issues with the quality of work done by contractors and also with projects completed under the supervision of the NBCC and asked the court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R. Venkataramani and NBCC to look into the matter.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing NBCC, informed the top court that his client has appointed two external agencies - NIT Nagpur and IMT Jalandhar - to examine the quality issues. He assured that the construction undertaken by the NBCC in Amrapali housing projects is of good quality.

Dave assured the court that construction work undertaken by NBCC shall be of good quality and there won’t be any compromises at any juncture.

"Structural safety of the buildings constructed by Amrapali Group is a big concern for homebuyers especially when they have been facing the elements for several years without any maintenance due to the delay in construction. Further, the latest news about NBCC Green View has caused grave concern among them. The Supreme Court appreciated the said concern and once the external agencies appointed by NBCC will give their report on the structural strength of all the buildings, I am sure, suitable measures will be taken by NBCC under the guidance of the SC to protect the interest of the homebuyers," said Kumar Mihir, advocate representing homebuyers.

The Supreme Court was also informed by the court receiver that several rounds of discussions with banks had taken place, the documentation work is completed and funds worth Rs 1,500 crore have been arranged. The bench was also informed that Bank of Baroda would be the consortium's lead bank. The court has directed the consortium to release the funds within a week after final approval.

The apex court directed members of the bank consortium to place on record their final decision within a week so that Rs 300 crore are released by way of the first tranche.

Six banks, which include Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab and Sindh Bank, have formed a consortium to fund the stalled projects of Amrapali Group.

Amrapali Group's ex-directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the top court's order since 2019, and multiple cases have been lodged against them for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ money.

The court had in 2019 asked the government’s construction arm to finish and deliver 38,159 flats by the erstwhile Amrapali Group by 2023 after several homebuyers sought its intervention, complaining about years of delay in handing over their homes.

The SC on October 13, 2020 had permitted the court receiver to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to enable flow of funds from SBICap for completion of unfinished projects. SBICap has agreed to fund Rs 650 crore for around 7,000 stuck units.

For this, the company Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) has been floated. It consists of a court receiver, a forensic auditor and a chartered accountant. It is a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013.

ASPIRE announced the sale of the units through an open draw in March 2021. As many as 20 of the 49 residential units spread across Amrapali projects in Noida and Greater Noida worth Rs 20 crore have been sold so far.

On July 23, 2019, the top court cancelled the registration of the Amrapali Group under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and ousted it from its prime properties in NCR by nixing land leases for breaching buyers’ trust.