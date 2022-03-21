Amrapali case: Consortium of six banks give final approval for funding of incomplete projects

NBCC is the project management consultant for the Amrapali projects and is responsible for the quality and timely completion of work (Representative picture)

The Supreme Court was informed on March 21 that the consortium of six banks out of seven have sent in their final approval for funding for the completion of Amrapali housing projects even as the Reserve Bank of India raised objections on the bank funding arrangement.

The Supreme Court-appointed court receiver R Venkataramani informed the apex court that out of the seven banks that are members of the consortium, six banks have sent in their final approvals. The concerned documentation including final approvals is yet to be received from Indian Bank, he told the court.

The Court receiver informed the Court that State Bank and Punjab National Bank have also issued the sanction order for granting money for Amrapali projects. Further, Indian Bank has also come on board as part of the consortium but is yet to pass the sanction order. The consortium documents have also been prepared.

Bank of Baroda is the lead bank of the consortium of seven banks. Other lenders include Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sindh Bank, who have formed a consortium to fund the stalled projects of Amrapali Group.

At the hearing on March 21, the Reserve Bank of India questioned the funding by the consortium of banks for the incomplete Amrapali projects, saying that it is contrary to RBI guidelines.

The Counsel of RBI filed an application seeking modification of the earlier order passed by the Court providing that the accounts of ASPIRE, the section 8 company formed for completion of Amrapali projects cannot be declared as NPA on the ground that such blanket protection cannot be issued and will create problems for the general public who have deposited money in public sector banks.

The court directed the senior-most officer of RBI and representatives of banks issuing finance to the Court Receiver to hold a meeting with him on March 23 at 6 pm and iron out concerns raised by RBI.

After holding a meeting with RBI and member banks of the consortium, a report is to be submitted in court before the next date of hearing, the bench said.

The next date of hearing is on March 28.

The court was also informed that homebuyers had deposited Rs 900 crore. That 7,000 defaulters have been screened and the final list of 3,000 plus defaulters will be submitted to court in the next two weeks, and the court may then allow these allotments to be sold.

Both ML Lahoty and Kumar Mihir, legal representatives of homebuyers, asked the bench to immediately dispose of matters concerning the subvention issue where more than 600 homebuyers are stuck.

The homebuyers’ counsels also mentioned the interest issue of Noida and Greater Noida Authorities and were informed by the court that the judgement in the same will be pronounced shortly.

The Court also heard an application for dual allotment and directed the court receiver to resolve the same.

The Supreme Court on March 21 also refused to order transfer and clubbing of over 80 criminal cases lodged by homebuyers against directors and other officials of Amrapali group firms, saying it would not queer the pitch and make life difficult for a trial judge.

Meanwhile, the bench also dealt with the separate plea of Anil Kumar Sharma, jailed former CMD of Amrapali group, seeking relief on medical grounds and directed the Director, AIIMS, to set up a board of doctors to examine him and give a report to it.

The apex court in its July 23, 2019, the verdict had cracked the whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered the cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

On March 14, the Supreme Court was told by a court-appointed forensic auditor that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the wrong properties of a former director of Amrapali Group taking it as proceeds of crime.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi was told by forensic auditor Pawan Agarwala that what ED is claiming to be the properties of Amrapali Group's former director Prem Mishra as proceeds of crime was actually the properties of Amrapali Modern Homes Pvt Ltd, which has been constructed by siphoning of home buyers' money.