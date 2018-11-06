Altico Capital enters warehousing, logistics funding

Altico Capital has closed a Rs 650 crore transaction in the warehousing and logistics sector with Mumbai-based Renaissance group. The transaction includes Rs 50 crore co-investment from Asia-focused private equity fund and Altico's founding shareholder Clearwater Capital (now Fiera Capital).

The funding is towards an ongoing warehousing and industrial park named Renaissance Industrial Smart City in Bhiwandi having a development potential of 20 m sqft across warehousing and industrial space, the company said Monday.

Over 3 mm sqft of warehousing space in the project has already been committed to tenants including a leading global e-commerce player.

Altico expect demand for warehousing space in the top eight cities to grow to 671 m sqft by FY21, an increase of almost 30 percent from FY 2016 numbers.