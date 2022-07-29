Allow Mahira group or any agency to complete Gurugram project or compensate us, homebuyers say

Some homebuyers in Mahira Infratech's affordable housing project located in Gurugram's Sector 68 met senior town planner Narendra Singh Solanki on July 29 and asked the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to complete its construction or pay monthly compensation to buyers who have been paying equated monthly instalments as well as rent.

The buyers submitted a letter to Solanki, urging DTCP to restore Mahira's licence and allow the developer to complete the project after procuring security/mortgage from the developer.

"We request DTCP to restore the Mahira 68 license and allow the developer to start construction after taking proper security or bank guarantee from Mahira Group. Construction has been allowed for all projects of Mahira (Sector 63A, 104, 95, 103) while only Sector 68 project is pending despite buyers making 100 percent payment," said Dhruv Kapoor, one of the buyers.

Some 1,500 buyers have been left in the lurch since May 17 when DTCP cancelled the project’s licence, alleging that Mahira Infratech had submitted fabricated bank guarantees and forged the signatures of bank officials.

Sourabh Kumar, another buyer, said: "Many of us are living on rent and paying EMIs of our home loan. If the DTCP is not allowing the construction to start, then it should give monthly compensation to buyers till possession is not given as we are facing financial losses."

A senior town planning official agreed that homebuyers were facing issues but said that the department cannot do anything in EMI-related matters.

Homebuyers said that during the meeting, Solanki said he had already raised buyers' concerns with the Director, Town and Country Planning. The STP wrote a letter to Director K. Makrand Pandurang on July 26 in which he raised demands made by the homebuyers including putting on hold EMIs and linking payments to construction. Solanki said Mahira was yet to submit documents/information that the department sought from the developer.

"Coloniser has been directed to submit the details of third-party rights along with the detail of amount recovered and outstanding against each allottee in the licensed colony, vide this office memo no. 2924 dated 10.05.2022 and followed by multiple reminders, but the same has not been provided by the colonizer yet. Further, as decided in the previous meeting, the details of expenditure of the project, claims of collaborators or land owner, if any and details of loans, mortgage of land/assets, pledge of shares etc by the licensee have also been sought from the licensee vide STP, Gurugram office memo no. 3446 dated 25.05.2022, but the same is yet to be received," the STP wrote on July 26.

It may be recalled that the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Chandigarh on July 21 withdrew an order blacklisting two arms of Mahira group—Mahira Buildtech and Czar Buildwell. Both firms had been blacklisted and their project licences cancelled by the department on May 17 on allegations that they submitted fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures of bank officials.

The Mahira group had filed a plea against blacklisting as well as cancellation of the licence and the case was heard on July 7. The next hearing is on August 9 during which the builder will plead its case for the restoration of its licence, sources said.