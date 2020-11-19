PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Allahabad HC junks realtor's plea against Gautam Budh Nagar's RERA order

The Gautam Budh Nagar bench of RERA had given its order to the relator on August 18, 2019 on a joint plea by relator’s customers who had booked flats for themselves in the 'Paramount Golf Foreste' project.

The Allahabad High Court has upheld an UP RERA order to a real estate developer to hand over the possession of its flats to their allottees within 60 days besides paying interest on their investments for the delay in completion of the project.

A bench of justices SP Kesarwani and YK Srivastava gave the order on November 16, dismissing the plea of realtor Paramount Prop Build Pvt Ltd, challenging the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s bench at Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the customers, they all had been given allotment letters for their respective flats in the project on August 10, 2011. But the relator could not complete the project within the stipulated time and none of the allottees were handed over the possession of flats.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 08:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh

