All that you need to know about Kangana Ranaut's Bandra bungalow

The Bombay High Court on September 9 stayed the demolition process initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra, and sought to know why the civic body had entered the property in her absence.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her ground plus two storey bungalow which houses Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films' office.

The petition had sought a stay on the demolition process. The matter will now be heard on September 10.

Here is what you need to know about the case.

What’s the case all about?

The BMC on September 8 had undertaken demolition of the illegal alterations at the Ranaut’s 3,075 sq ft bungalow. It had earlier issued a 24-hour notice to the actress seeking a response on the alleged “illegal alteration and construction” within the premises of her recently renovated row house that has been converted into an office.

Why was the bungalow being demolished by the BMC?

The BMC on September 8 had pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow. The civic body had said that during regular inspection it found several illegal constructions and modifications, which it claimed were carried out without necessary approvals from it. The notice had said there were a dozen alterations in the bungalow such as "toilet being converted in office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed alongside the staircase" among others.

What do the local laws say?

As per the civic rules, any structure has to adhere to the plan submitted to the local authorities. Any illegal changes in the plan or alterations in the structure attract legal action.

Where is the bungalow located?

It is located in Bandra West, considered to be one of the posh localities in Mumbai.

How much did she buy it for?

The actress had bought the row house for around Rs 60,000 per sq ft three years ago that makes the total value of the property to be around Rs 20 crore, local brokers told Moneycontrol.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.03 crore was paid for the bungalow then. The property is a three-storey structure and measures 3,075 sq ft and also comes with a 565 sq ft car parking.

The Bollywood star had bought the property from Mumbai Consultancy. It was used as a kindergarten earlier, brokers in the know said.

What are the prevailing rates in the Bandra West area?

While residential rates are around Rs 60,000 sq ft, commercial rates in the area are around Rs 1,50,000 per sq ft. Commercial rents in the area are approximately Rs 200-250 per sq ft per month. There are several bungalows and hotels in the area. The property is barely five minutes from the sea, they said.