Alkem Labs executive director buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 33 crore

In another mega-home purchase in Mumbai, Sarvesh Singh of Alkem Laboratories has bought an apartment for Rs 33 crore in Bandra.

The executive director of the pharmaceutical company booked the 3,413 square foot apartment in the Satguru Rendezvous project, according to registration documents. The transaction was registered on June 15, and implied a price of Rs 98,000 per square foot.

The deal showcased the strength in Mumbai’s luxury market, where there has been a record number of big-ticket transactions.

Singh has been with Alkem Laboratories since 2011 and joined the board in 2019. Alkem reported revenue of Rs 11,599 crore in FY23. The company’s stock had a market capitalisation of over Rs 40,522 crore on June 26.

The project, being constructed by Satguru Builders, is located on Turner Road, a street with tremendous redevelopment activity. It is due for completion by December 2024, according to the Satguru website.

Despite the rapid pace of construction, the price appears to be on the higher side for a project that is not located on the four famous streets of Bandra: Bandstand, Carter Road, Pali Hill and Mount Mary.

The Bandra project hit prominence last year when Kaizad Bharucha of HDFC Bank purchased an apartment for Rs 35 crore. Bharucha was the highest-paid banker in FY22.

Satguru Builders was unavailable for comment. Singh declined to comment.

Macrotech Developers sold two apartments in its luxury Lodha Malabar project on Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s ritziest areas, for Rs 109 crore to the directors of Kandoi Fabrics, Moneycontrol reported on June 19.