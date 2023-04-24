 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alia Bhatt’s production house buys apartment for Rs 37.80 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production house of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 37.80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The 2,497 sq ft apartment located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid by the buyer and the agreement to the sale was registered on April 10, 2023.

In another transaction executed on the same day, Alia Bhatt gifted two apartments in Mumbai to her sister Shaheen Mahesh Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value), documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.