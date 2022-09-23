Akshay Kumar sells property in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 6 crore to Bollywood music director

Akshay Kumar has sold a property for Rs 6 crore to music director Daboo Malik at Andheri West in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The deal was registered on August 12, 2022.

The property is located in Transcon Triumph-Tower 1, A-2104, Andheri West. It is spread across a carpet area of 1,281 sq ft and has a 59-sq ft balcony, they showed.

Actor Akshay Kumar Bhatia has sold the property to music director Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik (parents of song writer Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik), as per the documents.

The actor could not be reached.

Akshay Kumar had bought the house in November 2017 for Rs 4.12 crore. He had invested cumulatively Rs 15.1 crore in four properties in the same project in 2017.

Other property transactions entered into by the actor include Joy Legend, Khar West for Rs 7.84 crore in January this year, and office property in Lodha codename no. 1 Lodha Place, Upper Worli for Rs 4.85 crore in December last year.

Akshay Kumar is an active investor and has entered into multiple buy, sale and rent transactions across Mumbai such as Bharat Ark in Andheri West, Oberoi Prisma in Andheri east-JVLR, Piroja Court in Juhu, Oberoi Spring in Andheri West, Prime Beach in Juhu, Oberoi Sky City in Borivali East, Oberoi Enigma in Mulund West, Oberoi Eternia in Mulund West, and Oberoi 360 West among others.