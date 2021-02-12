MARKET NEWS

Ajoy Mehta to be the new MahaRERA chairman

He replaces Gautam Chatterjee whose term came to an end last month

Moneycontrol News

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta will be the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), sources said.

He replaces Gautam Chatterjee whose term came to an end last month.

Mehta is a 1984 batch IAS officer. He retired in June last year and was appointed principal adviser to the CM.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and former additional chief secretary Satish Gavai were also in the race for the position.
TAGS: #Maharera #Real Estate #RERA
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:57 pm

