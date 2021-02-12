Ajoy Mehta to be the new MahaRERA chairman

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta will be the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), sources said.

He replaces Gautam Chatterjee whose term came to an end last month.

Mehta is a 1984 batch IAS officer. He retired in June last year and was appointed principal adviser to the CM.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and former additional chief secretary Satish Gavai were also in the race for the position.