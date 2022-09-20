Delhi builder Ajnara India Ltd goes into insolvency; IRP appointed

The initial completion of the project, Ajnara Ambrosia, was scheduled for December 2019. However, construction came to a halt in 2017.

Delhi- based developer Ajnara India Ltd. has gone into insolvency after the National Company Law Tribunal -Delhi on September 20 admitted a petition filed by homebuyers, the NCLT order, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol said.

Amarpal has been appointed as IRP, the order said.

A response from Ajnara is awaited.

The September 20 order also stated that “the present Application is admitted in terms of Section 7(5) of the IBC and accordingly, the moratorium is declared in terms of Section 14 of the Code.”

This means that no suit or proceedings can be initiated against the builder during the moratorium period which is for 180 days from the date of the order.

Homebuyer Manish Kumar Gupta along with 112 other buyers had filed the petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 with a prayer to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Ajnara India Ltd.

The buyers had sought to initiate CIRP against Ajnara India Limited for the default committed against the financial debt paid by the applicants in lieu of the units purchased in the project, Ajnara Ambrosia.

The builder had entered into arrangements with companies and individuals that owned and possessed land totalling approximately 1,42,967 sq m situated at plot no GH01, Sector 118, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida for the construction of a group housing project.

As per the Builder Buyer Agreement, the builder was to hand over around 1,600 units within three years from the date of signing of the agreement.

As per the details of the case as mentioned in the order, the builder took advance payments and raised a total financial debt of Rs 50,47,48,426 from buyers but failed to fulfil its commitments and defaulted on the construction of the project and delayed possession of the flats.

After the case was filed by homebuyers in January 2021, a notice was issued to the developer who responded in the month of October 2021 and raised certain objections.

In 2021, 113 buyers of Ajnara Ambrosia had decided to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against delay in handing over possession of the Ajnara Ambrosia project. In April 2021, NCLT-Delhi issued notice to Ajnara India Ltd. It was admitted today.

Established in 1991, the Ajnara group is headed by Ashok Gupta who is the co-founder and managing director. According to UP-RERA data, Ajnara India has six ongoing projects, while it has received completion certificates for two projects. Associate company Ajnara Realtech has two ongoing projects.

The regulator’s website also shows that currently 308 complaints are registered against Ajnara India Ltd. and 150 against Ajnara Realtech Ltd. About 99 complaints have been filed for Ajnara Ambrosia alone.

Insolvency application under section 7 IBC is pending at the final stage against Ajnara Realtech and also against M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt Ltd. a sister concern of Ajnara Group.

Advocate (IP) Bharat Bhushan Sethi practicing in Delhi High Court is representing the group of homebuyers in all these cases against Ajnara Group.