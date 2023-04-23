 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajmera Realty buys land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Communications for Rs 76 cr; eyes Rs 550 cr revenue

Apr 23, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has acquired 5,017 square meters of land in Mumbai from Tata Communications for Rs 76 crore to build a residential project.

The land parcel, located at Vikhroli East, has been acquired by its subsidiary Shree Yogi Realcon Pvt Ltd in a bidding process for a total consideration of Rs 76 crore.

The acquisition is intended for the residential development offering 1/2/3 BHK, with an estimated gross sales value of Rs 550 crore, the company said.

The land acquisition is a part of Ajmera Realty's growth strategy, to continue broadening its scope in newer micro-markets across the Mumbai & MMR region, where residential sales have accelerated and is expected to grow further.