Air pollution: Realtors say ban on construction will hamper project completion

Amritsar: Smoke rises as a farmer burns paddy stubbles at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, Nov 02, 2018. Farmers are burning paddy stubble despite a ban, before growing the next crop. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_2_2018_000149B)

With Delhi and Haryana government banning construction activities on account of the hazardous levels of air pollution in the city, real estate developers said that a ‘blanket ban’ is likely to delay work, leading to missed deadlines.

"Instead of putting a blanket ban on construction, the authorities should make it mandatory to use pollution-control methods. The developers operating in NCR have experienced this for some time now and have invested heavily in techniques to cut down on pollution. A blanket ban will delay projects, especially in the post-pandemic scenario,” said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.

Realtors said that a permanent solution for stubble burning is the need of the hour and that the duration of the ban be considered as zero period by authorities.

“The government has to come up with a permanent solution for the annual phenomenon caused due to stubble burning, or else construction will get delayed. This construction ban period should be treated as zero period,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global and chairman, National Council on Affordable Housing, ASSOCHAM.

Periodic construction bans due to rising pollution levels almost every year are certainly a problem for real estate sector in Delhi-NCR which inevitably impacts project deliveries.

“That said, it is also true that construction is a major contributor to overall air pollution. It is a complex situation for which there are no easy solutions, said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 16 said that his government has proposed that WFH (Work From Home) should be implemented in NCR regions to curb air pollution. The Delhi government also proposed that construction work should be banned and industries should be shut in NCR. He also announced that 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days - Second phase from November 19 to December 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on November 13 announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis.

This came after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also instructed officials to take measures to curb pollution in NCR.