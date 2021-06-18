Air India puts 15 real estate assets under the hammer

The Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) has written a letter to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal (Image: Reuters)

Air India has announced the e-auction of multiple properties - residential, commercial and plots - located across major cities.

According to the advertisement published in the national dailies on June 18, the e-bid will start on July 8, 2021, and close on July 9, 2021.

State-owned MSTC Ltd, which specialises in conducting e-auctions, will handle the online auction for Air India.

There are as many as 15 properties including five flats located in the Asian Games Village Complex in South Delhi, a residential plot in Mumbai spread across an area of 2006 sq m with 14 flats of built-up area of 2030 sq m in Pali Hill, Bandra.

There is also one 3BHK unit and two 2 BHK units in Sachin da Strains, Gasdar Scheme, Santacruz, Mumbai.

In Bengaluru, it is e-auctioning a plot spread across an area of 5,934 sq m in Gangamuthanhalli Village, Devanahalli District and four 2BHK units in Uday Shankar Sarani, Golf Green, Kolkata.

In Aurangabad in Maharashtra, it has listed booking offices and staff quarters in Town Centre in Bajipura, Aurangabad, six units of CIDCO 2BHK flats in Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Nashik, and booking office in Civil Lines, Nagpur.

On offer in Gujarat are a residential plot (231 sq. m. approximately) in Ghanshyam Nagar and an Airlines House on Station Road in Bhuj.

A flat in Hoisala, Diana Complex, Kadri, Mangalore; a residential plot at NCC Nagar, Peroorkkada, Kadappanakunnu Village, Thiruvananthapuram are also part of the list.

An official response from Air India is awaited.

The e-auction comes as a precursor to the government’s proposed disinvestment of India's national air carrier expected to be completed this year.

A Mumbai-based real estate consultant said that it may be a good idea to buy these properties as both their values and mortgage rates are reasonable. An e-auction such as this is a win-win for both the party selling the property and those buying it as customers get a titled and a ready property which is priced at fair market value.

Those wanting to participate in the e-auction should remember that these are older properties and therefore their valuation is reasonable compared to new complexes coming up in the same areas where there may be loading involved. Also, there are no brokers and it is a direct transaction.

“While there may not be any fancy amenities, you will be getting what you are paying for. In short, prices are realistic compared to new properties in the same location,” he said, adding besides the price of the property, the buyer would have to pay the stamp duty and registration charges and he may also get a loan for residential properties.

On August 16, 2019, Air India Ltd had announced the auction of more than 60 real estate assets, including some it could not sell at its auction held in the month of April.

The properties on the block had included 14 apartments at Mumbai’s Pali Hill, individual apartments at Mahim, Colaba and Bandra, apart from houses and flats in Kolkata, Nashik, Bengaluru, Lonavla, Hyderabad, Gwalior, Delhi, Amritsar and Bhuj, among others.

The reserve price of the units in 2019 had ranged from Rs 15 lakh to about Rs 8 crore. In April 2019, the carrier had put up as many as 56 properties for sale.