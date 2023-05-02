 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Aim to invest ₹2,500 cr in FY24; focus on Mumbai, Pune & Bengaluru: Lodha Group MD

Mehul R Thakkar
May 02, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Macrotech Developers believes in diversifying across the affordable, mid and luxury housing segments, and believes that India will see a housing boom over the next 15 years, said Abhishek Lodha

As a company we are clear that we will not invest outside India, all our growth will come from India, said Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director Lodha Group.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers, also known as the Lodha group, aims to invest around Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal 2023-24 as growth investments of the company. It plans to launch over 11 million sq ft across 10-plus projects in focus markets like Mumbai and Pune, along with two projects in Bengaluru, the group's managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Lodha told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"In fiscal 2022-23, we reduced our debt by around Rs 2,200 crore, a little more than Rs 500 crore each quarter. We have not only declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share but have also issued bonus shares. We are very comfortable with our balance sheet. The company is generating significant cash flow, and even after investment for growth we will have a substantial surplus left, which we will use to continue to reduce our debt," Lodha said. The company's net debt is around Rs 7,071 crore, as of FY23.

Lodha said in the last fiscal the company had delivered around 10,000 homes, and it was confident that in the ongoing fiscal it would do the same.

Launches