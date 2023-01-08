 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahmedabad sees maximum rise in new office supply last yr among 9 cities; supply falls in NCR, Mumbai: CBRE

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad markets witnessed an increase in office supply.

Ahmedabad saw the maximum increase in fresh supply of office space in 2022 among the nine major cities, with more than a five-fold jump to 4.6 million square feet, according to CBRE India.

In its latest report on the office market, CBRE India mentioned that the new supply of office space during the 2022 calendar year rose 2 per cent to 50.6 million square feet from 49.7 million square feet in the previous year.

While Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad markets witnessed an increase in office supply, the report pointed out that supply in five cities Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Kochi declined last year.

As per the data, the new office supply in Ahmedabad jumped by over 400 per cent to 4.6 million square feet in 2022 from 0.9 million square feet in the preceding year.

 

Not only in percentage terms, but Ahmedabad also topped in an absolute increase in fresh supply with an addition of 3.7 million square feet area last year.