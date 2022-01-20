MARKET NEWS

After Mumbai, Thane city may get property tax waiver for homes measuring up to 500 sq ft

Recently, the government decided not to levy property tax on housing units with an area of up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
Representative image

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the MVA government is contemplating waiving property tax on houses with an area of up to 500 sq ft in Thane city – after a similar relief for Mumbai residents – and added the issue was discussed by the state cabinet. Speaking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting here, he said a proposal to waive property tax on houses with an area of up to 500 sq ft in Thane city was discussed in the meet.

Recently, the government decided not to levy property tax on housing units with an area of up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. Elections to Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations are scheduled soon. Both the civic bodies are ruled by the Shiv Sena, which heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

"The proposal to implement property tax waiver in Thane like in Mumbai was discussed in the cabinet today. A decision is likely soon,'' Shinde, a senior Sena leader, said.Referring to poll results of nagar panchayats (local self-government bodies for small towns) announced on Wednesday, the Sena leader claimed the MVA has done well in these elections.

"The MVA contested the polls as part of an alliance at several places. Their success reflects recognition by people of infrastructure work done in the last two years of the MVA government," Shinde said.He said in Gadchiroli nagar panchayat elections (where counting took place on Thursday), the Shiv Sena got 21 seats, out of more than 150 on offer, and the MVA as an alliance has also done well.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters that his party Congress has won 35 seats in nagar panchayats under Gadchiroli district.
PTI
Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #property tax waiver
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:13 pm

