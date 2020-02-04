Affordable housing: Despite push, sales remain muted

Despite several measures to push demand for affordable housing, consumer interest in the category has remained muted so much so that almost half of the unsold housing stock in the nine major markets in India are in this category, according to a report.

Out of the total unsold stock consisting of 7.75 lakh units at the end of the calendar year 2019, close to 3.90 lakh units were in the affordable category, the report by PropTiger.com said.

As many as 56 percent of all homes that were sold in the October-December 2019 period were units priced within the Rs 45 lakh bracket. Similarly, 52 percent of new project launches during this three-month period were in this segment.

The report says that out of the 41,133 units launched in Q3 2019, 21,009 units were in the affordable category. Also, of the 63,034 units sold, 35,792 units were in the affordable category.

Despite several measures, housing sales declined by 24 percent year-on-year in the affordable category during the October -December 2019 period. However, inventory also declined by 14 percent as developers focused on clearing existing inventory as opposed to adding fresh stock, the report said.

Various measures announced by the government to boost sales of affordable property in the recent past have not yet had the desired impact but things are slowly beginning to stabilise, the report titled Real Insight Q3FY20 by Proptiger.com, Elara Technologies, which also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com, said.

There has been a 14 per cent annual decline in unsold stock in this category. At the end of 2018, developers were sitting on an unsold stock consisting of 452,850 affordable homes.

"Despite the major announcements made specifically to push demand for affordable housing, consumer interest in the category has remained muted. Recently, in the Union Budget 2020, finance minister announced measures that would revive overall consumer sentiment that would encourage buyers to buy affordable homes, which already have very attractive incentives for people to buy," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.