Adani Enterprises allotted industrial land in Noida for proposed data centre

In an attempt to attract investments and employment, the Noida Authority has allotted an industrial land in Sector 80, spread across 39,146 square metres, to Adani Enterprises for a proposed data centre.

The company is expected to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Noida, the authority said in a statement.

"The Adani Enterprises will set up a data centre which would not only lead to development in the region but also generate employment opportunities," it added.

The authority had invited proposals for allotment of industrial land plots of size more than 4,000 sq metres for which applications were closed in February. The results were announced on April 14.

Over 60 firms had applied for the land and out of them, 13 qualified and were allotted the land plots, the statement said.

The 13 companies are expected to bring in investments worth Rs 3,870 crore in Noida region of Uttar Pradesh.

Dixon Technologies, Agarwal Associates, Weavetex Projects, Enquine Tech Nutri Care LLP, RAF Manufacturing Company, Roto Pumps, K K Fragrances, Savi Leathers, Mithaas Sweets and Restaurants, Adoratex, Westway Electronics and Dhampure Alco Chem have also received land, it said.

Altogether 1,99,848 sq metres of land plots located in Sector 80, 145, 140A and 151 has been allotted to these companies following the approval of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"The Noida Authority expects to earn Rs 344 crore in revenue from these allotments which will bring an investment of Rs 3,870 crore in Noida region and 48,512 jobs," the statement added.

Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, a leading global data centre operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, had recently announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centres across the country.

Recently, Japanese technology firm NTT Ltd has acquired 6-acre land in Greater Noida to set up a data centre with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The decision of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to allot six acres in Techzone 4 to a Japanese firm, NTT India, to set up a data centre of 70 MW capacity is expected to turn the area into an attractive data centre hub due to availability of infrastructure.

The decision would also help the business get decentralised from traditional Mumbai and Chennai strongholds. It is also expected to boost real estate markets in the region.

NTT India would be the second data centre project in Greater Noida after Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group was given 20 acres in Knowledge Park 5 to set up a 200 MW data centre. The first of the six towers of the Hiranandani Group is expected to be ready next year.

The two companies are expected to invest close to Rs 8,000 crore and generate employment for around 1,500 people.

In January this year, the UP government had approved the data centre policy to provide an impetus to proposals for setting up data centres in the state, in line with the Centre's push for localising storage of data. The policy aims at bringing in investment worth Rs 20,000 crore.

It should be remembered that the massive digital push triggered by the onet of COVID-19 pandemic - and coupled with the current government’s data localisation policy - has paved the way for construction of hyperscale data centres across the country.

Additionally, work-from-home (WFH) compulsions, online education, video-based medical consultations, a huge increase in ecommerce and business-related video conferencing and webinars have also enhanced the demand for data centres.

Given shifts in the economy, one would continue to see data consumption increase manifold for the foreseeable future, real estate experts said.

A report by JLL has said that an additional 9.3 million sq ft of real estate space is expected to be developed by 2025 for the rapidly growing data centre industry at an investment of about Rs 7,700 crore.

The data centre industry is expected to add 703 MW capacity by the end of 2025, translating into an opportunity of 9.3 million sq ft of real estate development, a report by JLL had said.