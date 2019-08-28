Actual completion of houses under PMAY-Urban slower than PMAY-Grameen: ICRA study

Although the number of houses sanctioned under both PMAY-U stands at around 81 lakh under PMAY-U and around 1 crore under PMAY-G respectively, the actual completions, particularly under PMAY- U, have been moving at a slow pace, standing at only 32 percent of sanctioned houses, according to a new study.

Progress of PMAY-G, however, has been significantly better, with 84 percent of the sanctioned houses having been completed under Phase-I of the scheme, it said.

On a nation-wide basis as well, the level of execution has differed across the two schemes, with the pace of progress on Phase-I of PMAY-G being satisfactory, but house completion velocity under PMAY-U being slower than initially envisaged, it said.

States of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have achieved significantly higher house completions under the PMAY-U than other states. The success can be attributed to the pro-activeness of the respective state governments in establishing Public Private Participation practices and their focus on streamlining execution and maintaining efficiency in timelines, says a ICRA study.

Under PMAY Gramin (PMAY-G), Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of house completions, it noted.

"The success under PMAY-U for select states is attributed to the pro-activeness of the respective state governments in establishing PPP practices, as well as their focus on streamlining execution and maintaining efficiency in timelines through various steps. These mainly include provision of single-window clearance for building approvals and quick validation of applications," said Mahi Agarwal, Assistant Vice-President and associate head at ICRA.

Under PMAY-G, the state government's focus on quick beneficiary selection, timely disbursement of funds to the beneficiary account and ensuring availability of manpower and material for construction have been the key driving factors, she said.

"The differential pace of progress between PMAY-U and PMAY-G is possibly on account of low budgetary allocations and high reliance on non-budgetary funding sources for PMAY-U. Moreover, given that a considerable part of the affordable housing being developed in the urban segment is under PPP models, wherein the construction of the associated project phases and common infrastructure typically takes around 2-3 years, the recording of house completions has remained low during the initial years of such projects," she said.

For Phase-I of PMAY-G, on the other hand, both central funding assistance and house-completion timelines have been shorter, given the use of the beneficiary-led completion approach. Sustaining the velocity in Phase-II will remain critical for achieving the stated target within the defined timeline, she added.

ICRA notes that regardless of the scheme-wise and state-wise differences in overall mission progress, the Government push for enhancing affordable housing supply through provision of land, subsidies and incentives, combined with the rising home-buyer demand for the segment on the back of focused tax incentives, has resulted in overall private participation in the sector ramping up at a considerable pace.

Across ICRA’s rated portfolio in the affordable housing sector, a considerable increase has been noted in the projects being undertaken in this segment. Technical innovations, such as aluminum formworks and prefabricated construction have enabled cost and time efficiencies, thereby making the construction of such spaces more financially viable.

Developers have thus been realigning strategies to meet market requirements and have been focusing on keeping average ticket sizes affordable in order to augment demand recovery in the real estate segment. However, the ability of the developer to keep costs under check without compromising on project quality remains a crucial determinant of overall project performance, it said.