Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said major disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against 125 officers of the Excise and Taxation Department who allegedly failed to file their property statements. Stating this here, an official spokesman said an inquiry officer would be appointed in each case.

The erring officers, include excise and taxation Officers, assistant excise and taxation officers, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (X), and deputy excise and taxation commissioner (Inspection) of the department, the spokesman said in a release.